Bridgebourn Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Version 0.2.25

20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added "The Thrill of Battle" theme, found in Daeva boss fight.
  • Changed "effect on crit" stat to only apply on Slash.
  • Fixed acid not doing any damage.
  • Daeva now de-spawns when leaving the map.
  • Fixed stand fps issues.
  • Fixed "Show FPS" setting not working properly.
  • Fixed various bugs and crashes.

