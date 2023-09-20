- Added "The Thrill of Battle" theme, found in Daeva boss fight.
- Changed "effect on crit" stat to only apply on Slash.
- Fixed acid not doing any damage.
- Daeva now de-spawns when leaving the map.
- Fixed stand fps issues.
- Fixed "Show FPS" setting not working properly.
- Fixed various bugs and crashes.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 20 September 2023
Version 0.2.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update