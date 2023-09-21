 Skip to content

Hero of Fate update for 21 September 2023

Version 3.0.4.6 Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12234964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Warriors, this update brings you a new pet "Tiny Reaper", and difficulty 2 and 3 of Endless Levels~!
The content of this update is as follows:

New
1、New - Pet "Tiny Grim Reaper" can be unlocked in Dead Souls Wilderness Difficulty 3!
2、New - Difficulty 2 and Difficulty 3 of the Honor Arena.

System Adjustment

  1. Ice Jet and Flame Jet have been adjusted to Intelligence Attribute.
    2、Curse attribute restores the setting of increasing the number of monsters, increasing the number of (curse/2)%.
    3、The price of store refreshment is adjusted to 100 gold coins to start with, and 200 gold coins for each increment.
  2. Captain's will can now affect the attack power of pets and summoned monsters.
  3. Captain's elemental attribute bonus can directly affect the elemental attributes of pets and summoned monsters.
  4. Adjusted the bullets of some monsters to deep red color, which is easier to recognize.

BUG Fixes

  1. Modified the special effect of Ice Jet.
    2、Fixed the bug that buff skill attributes can be stacked indefinitely.
    3、Fixed the bug that the event alchemy potion won't appear (there is an alchemist in the team).
  2. Fixed the bug that the Black Tower collection can't be completed.

