Patch 0.9.2 - September 20, 2023

Commanders, a big "thank you!" once again for helping us reproduce some nasty bugs with the bosses, spot some unobtainable unlocks, and learn some new strategies and squad builds, among many other things you suggested and brought to our attention.
We have fixed the most annoying bugs and addressed lots of balancing issues in this patch update. Of course, this is a continuous process, so please keep the feedback flowing via the Steam forums and our Discord server!
- Fixed Bosses spawning on objects and potentially getting stuck or warping itself or your whole squad out of the arena
- Fixed an issue where the Oilrig Boss was not dropping Blood Diamonds & loot
- Fixed an issue with the missile and compartment speeds of PhenX
- Fixed Genome Lab percentages displaying over 100%
- Added “Research Complete” tag when trait was fully researched
- Fixed unlock requirements for Binoculars and Neurotoxins that were previously unobtainable
- Fixed removing or deleting items from your inventory when you click them in your right Storage window while you are in the “buy” menu
- Added “Insufficient funds” tag when buying something in the Storage with empty inventory and 0 funds
- Adjusted the building requirements for level 1 rooms to be easier to build after some initial first extractions on Desert
- Added UI elements to the end-of-run Inventory screen to communicate better when you lost your collected loot after falling in battle
- Improved Overdrive powerup VFX
- Priest’s healing VFX now change depending on her chosen skill tree
- Fixed Curveball & Nubetube grenade speeds to sync VFX with explosion
- Fixed Anti-Priest skill tree path not showing up
- Fixed Priest’s AoE not scaling correctly with the skill upgrades
- Fixed Priest not correctly increasing the Commander’s HP
- Improved Critter’s range, attack speed, and base penetration
- Curveball and Nubetube now rotate their attack patterns toward the targeted enemies to shoot more effectively
- Reduced Shredder’s Buckshot damage, slightly increased time between shots, and increased Buckshot bullet spread
- Reduced the damage and attack speed bonus for the “Infiltrator” Commander trait but added small AoE bonus
- Added the fantastic Wolpertinger pets to the Credits
- Inverted the way required resources are displayed for room building and upgrading
- Improved text for unlock requirements to add more clarity
- Fixed various typos and DE translations
- Adjusted unlock requirements for various Gear items
- Fixed the UI updating immediately when unlocking a new Map
- Twitch button in Settings now changes to “Unlink” button if linking was successful
- Twitch streamers can now set the poll duration in Settings to adjust the time, Twitch chat has to vote
- Improved: Twitch integration now prevents bot names from being shown as miniboss names
Known Issues
We continue improving the game and work on fixing these issues at the moment:
- Nubetube & Curveball sometimes re-acquire different targets and deviate partially from their attack pattern
- When using a Gamepad, the button bindings do not show up correctly in the bunker menus.
- Silverback can get stuck in Objective crates or sandbags and walls
- The progression of Room Upgrades is soft-locked at a certain upgrade level since some of the components required to upgrade the rooms are not yet dropping in the map. This will only become available once additional maps go into the game with the future Early Access updates.
- The Operations menu shows an active “Select” button while the Arctic map is still locked. Using it does not change the map, you will still play the Desert map until the Arctic map is unlocked.
- Sounds stack when capturing objectives, spiking to uncomfortable volume levels.
- You can get stuck in an animation when dying while using a powerup until the powerup animation ends.
- Reaper’s gun ignores Piercing and can penetrate everything
- Some objective sentries can spawn inside of other buildings
- When using a Gamepad, the mouse cursor is disabled but still highlights buttons or UI elements which can disturb navigation
- The Treasury description does not show the #% in most popups and menus
Apart from that, we are already working on the first major Early Access update. Have fun and keep that feedback coming.
Lock, load, and loot, Commanders!
Changed files in this update