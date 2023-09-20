Patch 0.9.2 - September 20, 2023

Commanders, a big "thank you!" once again for helping us reproduce some nasty bugs with the bosses, spot some unobtainable unlocks, and learn some new strategies and squad builds, among many other things you suggested and brought to our attention.

We have fixed the most annoying bugs and addressed lots of balancing issues in this patch update. Of course, this is a continuous process, so please keep the feedback flowing via the Steam forums and our Discord server!

Fixed Bosses spawning on objects and potentially getting stuck or warping itself or your whole squad out of the arena

Fixed an issue where the Oilrig Boss was not dropping Blood Diamonds & loot

Fixed an issue with the missile and compartment speeds of PhenX

Fixed Genome Lab percentages displaying over 100%

Added “Research Complete” tag when trait was fully researched

Fixed unlock requirements for Binoculars and Neurotoxins that were previously unobtainable

Fixed removing or deleting items from your inventory when you click them in your right Storage window while you are in the “buy” menu

Added “Insufficient funds” tag when buying something in the Storage with empty inventory and 0 funds

Adjusted the building requirements for level 1 rooms to be easier to build after some initial first extractions on Desert

Added UI elements to the end-of-run Inventory screen to communicate better when you lost your collected loot after falling in battle

Improved Overdrive powerup VFX

Priest’s healing VFX now change depending on her chosen skill tree

Fixed Curveball & Nubetube grenade speeds to sync VFX with explosion

Fixed Anti-Priest skill tree path not showing up

Fixed Priest’s AoE not scaling correctly with the skill upgrades

Fixed Priest not correctly increasing the Commander’s HP

Improved Critter’s range, attack speed, and base penetration

Curveball and Nubetube now rotate their attack patterns toward the targeted enemies to shoot more effectively

Reduced Shredder’s Buckshot damage, slightly increased time between shots, and increased Buckshot bullet spread

Reduced the damage and attack speed bonus for the “Infiltrator” Commander trait but added small AoE bonus

Added the fantastic Wolpertinger pets to the Credits

Inverted the way required resources are displayed for room building and upgrading

Improved text for unlock requirements to add more clarity

Fixed various typos and DE translations

Adjusted unlock requirements for various Gear items

Fixed the UI updating immediately when unlocking a new Map

Twitch button in Settings now changes to “Unlink” button if linking was successful

Twitch streamers can now set the poll duration in Settings to adjust the time, Twitch chat has to vote

Improved: Twitch integration now prevents bot names from being shown as miniboss names

Known Issues

We continue improving the game and work on fixing these issues at the moment:

Nubetube & Curveball sometimes re-acquire different targets and deviate partially from their attack pattern

When using a Gamepad, the button bindings do not show up correctly in the bunker menus.

Silverback can get stuck in Objective crates or sandbags and walls

The progression of Room Upgrades is soft-locked at a certain upgrade level since some of the components required to upgrade the rooms are not yet dropping in the map. This will only become available once additional maps go into the game with the future Early Access updates.

The Operations menu shows an active “Select” button while the Arctic map is still locked. Using it does not change the map, you will still play the Desert map until the Arctic map is unlocked.

Sounds stack when capturing objectives, spiking to uncomfortable volume levels.

You can get stuck in an animation when dying while using a powerup until the powerup animation ends.

Reaper’s gun ignores Piercing and can penetrate everything

Some objective sentries can spawn inside of other buildings

When using a Gamepad, the mouse cursor is disabled but still highlights buttons or UI elements which can disturb navigation

The Treasury description does not show the #% in most popups and menus

Apart from that, we are already working on the first major Early Access update. Have fun and keep that feedback coming.

Lock, load, and loot, Commanders!