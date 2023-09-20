 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 20 September 2023

Update to ver 0.4.2 on September 20, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12234940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Skill
    -Added two new skills that are unlocked by achievement (both triggered by Manual Attack)

  • Manual Attack
    -Adjusted melee attack hit detection to be more accurate
    -Manual Attack hitstop limited to one hitstop per manual attack to make Manual Attack more pleasurable

  • Character "Maverick"
    -The character "Maverick" is now not blown away by enemy attacks while guarding

  • Added UI to indicate the direction of off-screen bosses

