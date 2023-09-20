Update to ver 0.4.2 on September 20, 2023

-
Skill
-Added two new skills that are unlocked by achievement (both triggered by Manual Attack)
-
Manual Attack
-Adjusted melee attack hit detection to be more accurate
-Manual Attack hitstop limited to one hitstop per manual attack to make Manual Attack more pleasurable
-
Character "Maverick"
-The character "Maverick" is now not blown away by enemy attacks while guarding
-
Added UI to indicate the direction of off-screen bosses
