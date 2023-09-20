Milestone 3 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.10)

Hi all, thank you for sticking around!
Here are the changes in this update:
- When editing a text entry box, enter can now be used to save the changes.
- The actions bar has been populated with more options in the Generate tab.
- The Effects tab now displays each effect item with an even/odd background color.
- The Console overlay can now be toggled with the left mouse button.
- Fixed a bug on startup where repeatedly clicking the left mouse button would cause a soft lock.
Hope this update makes the software more enjoyable to use.
Happy generating!
Changed files in this update