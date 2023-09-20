 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nonsensical Video Generator update for 20 September 2023

Milestone 3 Hotfix 1 (v1.0.0.10)

Share · View all patches · Build 12234917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, thank you for sticking around!
Here are the changes in this update:

  • When editing a text entry box, enter can now be used to save the changes.
  • The actions bar has been populated with more options in the Generate tab.
  • The Effects tab now displays each effect item with an even/odd background color.
  • The Console overlay can now be toggled with the left mouse button.
  • Fixed a bug on startup where repeatedly clicking the left mouse button would cause a soft lock.
    Hope this update makes the software more enjoyable to use.
    Happy generating!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2516361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link