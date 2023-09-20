[Complete] Client Patch: Sep 20th

Share · View all patches · Build 12234890 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 10:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from the Warhaven team!

We had a small update to fix bugs and ensure stable service.

■ Patch schedule

9/20 03:15 AM (PDT)

■ Patch details

Fixed an issue where login could fail if Windows Update is not up to date

Thank you.