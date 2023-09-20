[Complete] Client Patch: Sep 20th

Greetings from the Warhaven team!
We had a small update to fix bugs and ensure stable service.
■ Patch schedule
9/20 03:15 AM (PDT)
■ Patch details
Fixed an issue where login could fail if Windows Update is not up to date
Thank you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Greetings from the Warhaven team!
We had a small update to fix bugs and ensure stable service.
■ Patch schedule
9/20 03:15 AM (PDT)
■ Patch details
Fixed an issue where login could fail if Windows Update is not up to date
Thank you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update