Animalia Survival update for 20 September 2023

Patch 123.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12234880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<h1>Patch 123.0 Changelog:</h1>

<h2>New Additions:</h2>

  • Sound for the Cape Buffalo's while eating.
  • New 3 Call for the Cape Buffalo's.

<h2>Adjustments:</h2>

  • Reduced the broken leg timer by 120 seconds.
  • Adjust every single animals Health Poll.
  • Switch the hippo attacks.
  • Added the correct footprints for the Hippo.
  • Improved the Hippo walking speed.
  • Improved the Cape Buffalos walking speed.
  • Reduced the Crocodile Size.
  • Adjust the fall damage (now should be good).

<h2>**Buff:/b]</h2>

  • Increased the bite damage of the Hippo.

<h2>[b]Nerf:**</h2>

  • Adult crocodiles HP was reduced from 14,500 to 9,000.
  • Reduced the Wild Dogs Stamina.
  • Reduced the Wild Dogs Attack damage.

<h2>Bug Fix:</h2>

  • Fix a issue where babies lions and Leopards couldn't drink well.
  • Fix a issue where the Adult Hippos couldn't drink well.
  • Fixed a bug where some plants had collision.
  • Fixed a bug where the herbivores food wouldn't disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where the hyena would die standing up.
  • Fixed a bug where adult crocodile could pick a Male Hippo.
  • Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Bufallo.
  • Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Hippo.
  • Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Shoebill.
  • Fixed a bug with the healing plant not regening enough hp for the Wild Dog.

Para mais informações e detalhes, entre na nossa Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Muito obrigado a todos!

