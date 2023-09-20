Changelog 1.2.8 - Online Lobbies & Upcoming Friend's Pass

Online Lobbies

This update introduces a new feature providing support for global lobbies. You'll now be able to create and browse lobbies anyone can join, no matter which version of the game they own (e.g. the Friend's Pass, see below). These lobbies can either be private (i.e. invite-only) or public. Public lobbies will show up in the in-game server list.

Upcoming Friend's Pass

In the coming days, the Shenanigans Friend's Pass will be released, available on the steam store page. The Friend's Pass is free and will allow players who do not own the game to play with others that do own it. It supports both LAN and online lobbies, as described above. Due to technical limitations, Steam lobbies (i.e. inviting friends via Steam) are not supported for cross-play between the purchased version of the game and the Friend's Pass.

Hosting your own games, singleplayer mode and browsing public online lobbies are not available in the Friend's Pass and require the purchased full version of the game.