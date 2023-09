Dear Players, happy labor day! v0.5.30 has been updated!

New storyline for 'Before Sunset' added to the plot mode New gameplay of party struggle added to the storyline of 'Fated Conflicts' Add new public demands and ending art expression to the storyline of 'A Land Without Strife'

We will continue to optimize other issues, and we will complete and update them as soon as possible. Thank you very much for your patience and support!