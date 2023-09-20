Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 20, 2023, at 18:30)

We have implemented the following changes:
- Replaced the BGM (Background Music) for the menu screen and puzzle screen.
- Replaced some jingles and sound effects (SE).
- Enabled Emil to deliver a message when selecting an impossible fusion problem for the first time and transitioning to the fusion screen.
- Enabled Emil to deliver a message when first transitioning to the fusion list screen.
- Made minor adjustments to the graphics.
We have addressed the following issues:
- Fixed the problem where the screen was not displayed correctly in wide monitor environments such as 21:9.
- Fixed a bug where the emblem remained on the board when starting a puzzle.
⇒ However, we have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause of this issue and have taken some measures for consideration, but the situation remains unclear. If you encounter this issue again after today's update, please report it in the thread. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Changed files in this update