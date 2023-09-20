Pre Release 1.5.2-BETA.2

Hello, today I'm publishing a patch to the experimental version.
All the changes added in the 1.5.2 should be released in the stable version in a few days.
Changelog
Client
- Added a more readable font.
- Updated localization
- The KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Adventure and KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Skein models are now optimized for better performances! (Thanks to Patman124 for splitting them)
- Updated the credits
- Fixed the server's logs not being displayed in the client after a crash.
- Fixed the translators not being downloaded. (Bug present only in the 1.5.2)
- Fixed an error and an omission in the Steam Workshop editing menu.
- Fixed the error when loading a scenario from Steam Workshop.
Known issue
- It's impossible to load custom fonts for now.
- The client might display as missing the downloaded models.
Server
- Fixed the logs being erased when the server shutdowns.
- Improved the logs.
- Fixed the translators not loading. (Bug present in the 1.3.0 of the server only)
(Full changelog of the server here: https://github.com/LyaaaaaGames/AIdventure_Server/releases/tag/v1.3.0-BETA.1)
Changed depots in developpement branch