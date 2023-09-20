Pre Release 1.5.2-BETA.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12234383 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, today I'm publishing a patch to the experimental version.

All the changes added in the 1.5.2 should be released in the stable version in a few days.

Changelog

Client

Added a more readable font.

Updated localization

The KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Adventure and KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Skein models are now optimized for better performances! (Thanks to Patman124 for splitting them)

Updated the credits

Fixed the server's logs not being displayed in the client after a crash.

Fixed the translators not being downloaded. (Bug present only in the 1.5.2)

Fixed an error and an omission in the Steam Workshop editing menu.

Fixed the error when loading a scenario from Steam Workshop.

Known issue

It's impossible to load custom fonts for now.

The client might display as missing the downloaded models.

Server

Fixed the logs being erased when the server shutdowns.

Improved the logs.

Fixed the translators not loading. (Bug present in the 1.3.0 of the server only)

(Full changelog of the server here: https://github.com/LyaaaaaGames/AIdventure_Server/releases/tag/v1.3.0-BETA.1)