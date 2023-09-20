 Skip to content

AIdventure update for 20 September 2023

Pre Release 1.5.2-BETA.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12234383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello, today I'm publishing a patch to the experimental version.
All the changes added in the 1.5.2 should be released in the stable version in a few days.

Changelog

Client
  • Added a more readable font.
  • Updated localization
  • The KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Adventure and KoboldAI/GPT-J-6B-Skein models are now optimized for better performances! (Thanks to Patman124 for splitting them)
  • Updated the credits
  • Fixed the server's logs not being displayed in the client after a crash.
  • Fixed the translators not being downloaded. (Bug present only in the 1.5.2)
  • Fixed an error and an omission in the Steam Workshop editing menu.
  • Fixed the error when loading a scenario from Steam Workshop.

Known issue

  • It's impossible to load custom fonts for now.
  • The client might display as missing the downloaded models.
Server
  • Fixed the logs being erased when the server shutdowns.
  • Improved the logs.
  • Fixed the translators not loading. (Bug present in the 1.3.0 of the server only)

(Full changelog of the server here: https://github.com/LyaaaaaGames/AIdventure_Server/releases/tag/v1.3.0-BETA.1)

