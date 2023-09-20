V1.0.17 Update

New

add artifact Lightning Rod,Eternal Frost

add new mechanism Thunder Blessing.Using lightning skills to kill an enemy can restore Thunder Blessing energy.When the capacity is full,you will receive permanent Total DMG Inc.

add new mechanism Frozen Blessing.Using ice skills to kill an enemy can restore Frozen Blessing energy.When the capacity is full,you will receive permanent HP INC.

some structure in the battle ground can block enemy now.

add new property Glut.Restore a percentage of total hp after fight.

Synergy Feast add Glut property.

add event Frozen Palace,Fountain of Youth,Thunderspire.

add new weapon for Alvard -Thunder Rage.

Adjust

Now your Hp has a lower limit of 200.

Bugfix

Fix the bug that sometimes the arrow of your mouse will block some UI.

Fix the bug that the range of skill Thunder Laser and Thunder God Laser will sometimes not accurate.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "