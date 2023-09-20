Update 1.01

Howdy Golfers of the Apocalypse!

We are glad to see you all on the golf course. It is a happy sight to see you land your birdes and hear positive comments. However, we have been also noticing that the game's current difficulty is prohibiting players from fully enjoying the game.

Changes to Zombies

Zombies can now be damaged and defeated by landing hits on their body parts.

Zombies defeated by a body shot will increase your par. Which results in lower scores and less caps.

Zombies defeated by headshot will not increase your par. Which will result in higher scores and more caps.

With these changes we hope to address the initial difficulty spike, while maintaining the possibility to flex your golfing skills by headshotting zombies.

Let us know what you think about these changes, be it here or on our discord channel.

Fore!