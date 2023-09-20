 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 20 September 2023

[Notice] 230921 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for September 21, 2023.

---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------

◆ UPDATE RECAP

  • New [Mystic Grade] Akashic Record: Blazing Whirlwind Diva Poison
  • Daily Mission - Improved

▶ NEW [ MYSTIC ] AKASHIC RECORD

  • New Akashic Record [Mystic Grade] will be updated.

    Name of Akashic Record: Blazing Whirlwind Diva Poison

▶ IMPROVEMENT – DAILY MISSION

  • Daily Missions: Monday Missions / Tuesdays Missions / ~~ / Sunday Missions
  • Daily Extra Rewards / Weekly Extra Rewards: Additional Rewards will be given based on the number of missions cleared.

[ DAILY MISSIONS ]

[ REWARDS – DAYS OF WEEK & WEEK ]

▶ CHANGE & FIX

  • Twilight Resource / Scars of Sorcery / Mysterious Fluid

    Sales Prices (Store) will Go Down.

---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------

▶ [EVENT 1] Fireworks Festival Event

  1. Event Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update

  2. Event Recap

  • [Warp Orb] Fireworks Festival:

    Enable to teleport to [Fireworks Festival] maze.
    Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (Price: Gruton Coin 30)
    Can purchase once a day per Account

  • Character Level Restriction: At least Lv. 30

  • The maze is divided into Festival Stalls Section / Quiz Section / Boss Fight.

  • Festival Stalls Section: ‘Dodge’ or ‘Defeat’ enemies in street stalls and activate all 3 Fireworks.

  • Quiz Section: Must guess the answer to the OX quiz.

  • Boss Fight: Clear Festival Stalls / Quiz Section → Boss Fight

  • [EV] RED Lantern / [EV] BLUE Lantern:

  • Clear Fireworks Festival maze → Can obtain [EV] Red / Blue Lantern items.
  • Gruton Coin Shop of ‘Event’ / ‘Event II’ tabs: Can be exchanged to useful items.
  • MIDNIGHT BEACHWEAR (Event Costume): Can be crafted with [EV] Blue Lantern at Gruton Coin Shop.

    Dhana’s Midnight Beachwear is also added~!!

★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★

  • [Limited] Items:

    Must be used before October 12th Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.

[ Crafting Lists – [EV] RED Lantern ]

[ Crafting Lists – [EV] BLUE Lantern ]

▶ [EVENT 2] Maze Clear Event

  • Enjoy the Maze Clear Event that celebrates Daily Mission Improvement Updates!

  1. Event Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update

  2. Event Recap

  • Clear Mazes → Can obtain [EV] Moon Festival Mooncake
  • [EV] Moon Festival Mooncake: Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.
  • Daily Mission RESET (EVERY DAY) → 01:00 GMT

★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★

  • [Limited] Items:

    Must be used before October 12th Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.

[ Event Crafting Lists ]

---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------

■ NEW RELEASE

1. PACKAGE

1) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • Soul Cash Price: 60

[Drop Rate – 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag]

2) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x10 PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x10
  • Soul Cash Price: 540

3) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x30 PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x30 (+3)
  • Soul Cash Price: 1620

4) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x50 PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x50 (+5)
  • Soul Cash Price: 2700

5) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x100 PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x100 (+20)
  • Soul Cash Price: 5400

6) [New Mystic A.R Update] A.R Transmitter PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • Parable's Hidden A.R Transmitter x15 / Parable's High-Grade A.R Transmitter x30 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x40
  • Soul Cash Price: 4990
  • Purchase Limit: Once per Account

7) [2023 CHUSEOK] Upgrade PKG

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • 50,000 Ether Box x30 / Anti-Limiter x20 / Anti-Destruction Device x20 / Revive Cell x1
  • Soul Cash Price: 990
  • Purchase Limit: Once per Account

2. COSTUME

1) [Costume PKG] Sporty & Casual

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
  • For: All Characters
  • Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (690) / Male Characters (590)

3. PHOTO

1) [Puffy Cheeks Squirrel] Photo

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ Indefinitely
  • For: All Characters
  • Soul Cash Price: 470

4. BEAUTY

1) Unbalanced Braid Long Straight Hair: Nabi

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ Indefinitely
  • For: Nabi
  • Soul Cash Price: 300

■ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE

▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: AKASHIC RECORD

  • Cash Shop → Transmission → Akashic Record → Rate Up

  • For: [★5 Poison] [★5 Arin]

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update

  • This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get [★5 Poison] / [★5 Arin].

    In the event that [★5] Akashic Record is obtained through this Special Transmission
    → 25% Chance to Get [★5 Poison]
    → 25% Chance to Get [★5 Arin]

  • Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.

▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: SOUL MATE

  • Cash Shop → Transmission → Soul Mate → Rate Up

  • For: Poison (Rank S)

  • Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update

  • This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get ‘Poison (Rank S)’.

    In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Poison]

  • Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.

■ THE END OF SALES

(1) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Prime A.R Transmitter [Catherine] [Amanda]
(2) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Soul Mate Transmitter [Catherine]

(3) [New Raid Update] Brooch Select Option PKG
(4) [New Raid Update] Resurrector PKG
(5) [New Raid Update] SoulWorker Upgrade PKG
(6) Costume Support PKG

(7) [Costume PKG] White Sandy Beach

For: All Characters

(8) [Costume+Photo Box] White Sandy Beach

For: All Characters

