[Notice] 230921 Update Note Preview

Hello! This is an announcement from SoulWorker.
Here is the Update and Event News for September 21, 2023.
---------------------------------------------◆ UPDATE ◆---------------------------------------------
◆ UPDATE RECAP
- New [Mystic Grade] Akashic Record: Blazing Whirlwind Diva Poison
- Daily Mission - Improved
▶ NEW [ MYSTIC ] AKASHIC RECORD
- New Akashic Record [Mystic Grade] will be updated.
Name of Akashic Record: Blazing Whirlwind Diva Poison
▶ IMPROVEMENT – DAILY MISSION
- Daily Missions: Monday Missions / Tuesdays Missions / ~~ / Sunday Missions
- Daily Extra Rewards / Weekly Extra Rewards: Additional Rewards will be given based on the number of missions cleared.
[ DAILY MISSIONS ]
[ REWARDS – DAYS OF WEEK & WEEK ]
▶ CHANGE & FIX
- Twilight Resource / Scars of Sorcery / Mysterious Fluid
Sales Prices (Store) will Go Down.
---------------------------------------------◆ EVENT ◆---------------------------------------------
▶ [EVENT 1] Fireworks Festival Event
-
Event Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
-
Event Recap
-
[Warp Orb] Fireworks Festival:
Enable to teleport to [Fireworks Festival] maze.
Can purchase at Gruton Coin Shop (Price: Gruton Coin 30)
Can purchase once a day per Account
-
Character Level Restriction: At least Lv. 30
-
The maze is divided into Festival Stalls Section / Quiz Section / Boss Fight.
-
Festival Stalls Section: ‘Dodge’ or ‘Defeat’ enemies in street stalls and activate all 3 Fireworks.
-
Quiz Section: Must guess the answer to the OX quiz.
-
Boss Fight: Clear Festival Stalls / Quiz Section → Boss Fight
-
[EV] RED Lantern / [EV] BLUE Lantern:
- Clear Fireworks Festival maze → Can obtain [EV] Red / Blue Lantern items.
- Gruton Coin Shop of ‘Event’ / ‘Event II’ tabs: Can be exchanged to useful items.
- MIDNIGHT BEACHWEAR (Event Costume): Can be crafted with [EV] Blue Lantern at Gruton Coin Shop.
Dhana’s Midnight Beachwear is also added~!!
★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★
- [Limited] Items:
Must be used before October 12th Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.
[ Crafting Lists – [EV] RED Lantern ]
[ Crafting Lists – [EV] BLUE Lantern ]
▶ [EVENT 2] Maze Clear Event
- Enjoy the Maze Clear Event that celebrates Daily Mission Improvement Updates!
-
Event Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
-
Event Recap
- Clear Mazes → Can obtain [EV] Moon Festival Mooncake
- [EV] Moon Festival Mooncake: Can be exchanged to useful items at Gruton Coin Shop.
- Daily Mission RESET (EVERY DAY) → 01:00 GMT
★ [PLEASE NOTE] ★
- [Limited] Items:
Must be used before October 12th Update. Otherwise, it will be automatically deleted.
[ Event Crafting Lists ]
---------------------------------------------◆ SHOP ◆---------------------------------------------
■ NEW RELEASE
1. PACKAGE
1) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- Soul Cash Price: 60
[Drop Rate – 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag]
2) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x10 PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x10
- Soul Cash Price: 540
3) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x30 PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x30 (+3)
- Soul Cash Price: 1620
4) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x50 PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x50 (+5)
- Soul Cash Price: 2700
5) 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x100 PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- 2023 Hangawi Lucky Bag x100 (+20)
- Soul Cash Price: 5400
6) [New Mystic A.R Update] A.R Transmitter PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- Parable's Hidden A.R Transmitter x15 / Parable's High-Grade A.R Transmitter x30 / Parable's A.R Transmitter x40
- Soul Cash Price: 4990
- Purchase Limit: Once per Account
7) [2023 CHUSEOK] Upgrade PKG
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- 50,000 Ether Box x30 / Anti-Limiter x20 / Anti-Destruction Device x20 / Revive Cell x1
- Soul Cash Price: 990
- Purchase Limit: Once per Account
2. COSTUME
1) [Costume PKG] Sporty & Casual
- Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
- For: All Characters
- Soul Cash Price: Female Characters (690) / Male Characters (590)
3. PHOTO
1) [Puffy Cheeks Squirrel] Photo
- Period: September 21st Update ~ Indefinitely
- For: All Characters
- Soul Cash Price: 470
4. BEAUTY
1) Unbalanced Braid Long Straight Hair: Nabi
- Period: September 21st Update ~ Indefinitely
- For: Nabi
- Soul Cash Price: 300
■ Transmission SPECIAL [RATE UP] CHANCE
▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: AKASHIC RECORD
-
Cash Shop → Transmission → Akashic Record → Rate Up
-
For: [★5 Poison] [★5 Arin]
-
Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
-
This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get [★5 Poison] / [★5 Arin].
In the event that [★5] Akashic Record is obtained through this Special Transmission
→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Poison]
→ 25% Chance to Get [★5 Arin]
-
Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.
▶ Special [RATE UP] Transmission Chance: SOUL MATE
-
Cash Shop → Transmission → Soul Mate → Rate Up
-
For: Poison (Rank S)
-
Period: September 21st Update ~ October 12th Update
-
This Special [Rate Up] Transmission Chance will increase the probability to get ‘Poison (Rank S)’.
In the event that [Rank S] Soul Mate is obtained through this Special Transmission → 50-50 Chance to Get [Poison]
-
Special [Rate Up] Transmission → Do not provide Transmission x1 FREE chance.
■ THE END OF SALES
(1) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Prime A.R Transmitter [Catherine] [Amanda]
(2) [Special Rate Up Transmission] Soul Mate Transmitter [Catherine]
(3) [New Raid Update] Brooch Select Option PKG
(4) [New Raid Update] Resurrector PKG
(5) [New Raid Update] SoulWorker Upgrade PKG
(6) Costume Support PKG
(7) [Costume PKG] White Sandy Beach
For: All Characters
(8) [Costume+Photo Box] White Sandy Beach
For: All Characters
Changed depots in test branch