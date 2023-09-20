1.7.4 업데이트

Bug fixes

Fixed Arsha's animation when moving rooms after defeating Kaminela.

Fixed an issue where Roellynn icon would remain on the minimap after defeating her.

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in a wall when moving through rooms in the Twilight Manor.

Fixed an issue where FX would remain after a battle with Roellynn.

Fixed an issue where the costume unlock icon would not display in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where already unlocked items were displayed as question marks in the item list.

Fixed an issue where plates on costumes were not displaying correctly in certain situations.

CV033 VL11: Fixed set effect text to look correct.

Boomerang: Fixed an issue where the reload guide would display if you had 0 ammo in certain situations.

Moon Stringer: Fixed an issue where you could not fly across platforms while flying.

Darksteel Sword: Fixed an issue with friend tags being displayed.

Content Changes

Items

Conanza 1319 HB: Decreased slightly the skill duration.

Eatrhcalibur: Changed the skill's attack range.

Moon Stringer: Changed some of the sounds.

Other

Fixed some awkward text.

Changed the Plague Doctor to appear on the map.

Fixed some of the rooms in the dungeon.

Added features related to custom costumes

Guide(Korean)

Guide(English)

New stat conditions added

author:

When equipped with a melee main weapon

When equipped with a Ranged main weapon

starting item (up to 5)

When equipped with a specific item

Starting Item

You can include items implemented in Dungreed in your costume such as the Devil Swordsman and King of Pickaxes costumes.

When changing to a different costume, the starting item is lost.

Starting items cannot be sold in the store or offered on altars.

See the guide for more information on how to do this.

Steam Workshop Now Available

From the start screen, you can upload custom costumes and download costumes uploaded by others.

We're currently working on a guide, and will post it here when it's finished.

The Workshop is only available on the PC version with Steam integration.

Please see our guide on how to use uploads.

You can also use the old Workshop method.

Feedback

Thank you for playing the game and for your feedback.

If you encounter any issues during gameplay or would like to provide feedback, please check out the links and email addresses below.

Steam Discussion

[Email](team.horay.game@gmail.com)