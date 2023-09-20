 Skip to content

Pixel Game Engine update for 20 September 2023

UI Rework and Language Supports

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To make the engine better looking and for mobile support purpose, our team planned to make a change to our current UI. The new UI will have more options for customizing and will be friendly to different languages.
Our team is also working on language tanslation and will have a few other languages available in the next update.

