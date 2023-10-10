Substance 3D Stager 2.1.2

Release Notes

Changed:

Removed parametric Substance models (.sbsm) from the assets panel

Added a warning about upcoming Structure library deprecation

Added a workflow to bake Substance models into meshes when saving a document

Added a preference to delete unused materials when saving a document

Hid the max CPU threads option for raytracing, which isn’t working, and will be fixed in a future update

Fixed:

Fixed an issue that could cause the gizmo to disappear when scaling down large objects

Fixed a crash that could occur when using .ai files with decals

Fixed a crash that could occur when auto-saving saves

Fixed a rare GIF export issue

Fixed an issue where a specific character would cause trouble in number inputs

Fixed an issue where material opacity was unintentionally affecting material base color

ALERT:

Support for parametric models is being removed from Substance.

What is changing?

Substance 3D Designer has removed the functionality to create parametric objects using model graphs (called Substance models). This technology was the foundation for many parametric objects found in Substance 3D Stager’s starter assets, and allowed users to create their own graph based objects which could be saved as an SBSM format model and imported into Stager.

As the functionality for creating these objects has already been removed from Designer, Stager is now also ending support. Functionality will be removed in the next major release of Substance 3D Stager. This does not affect the rest of your saved scene, text, or basic shapes. Please convert Substance models to standard models to continue using them in future releases. (see below)

What changes will happen in Stager?

Stager will remove Substance models from the starter assets.

Stager will no longer be able to import Substance models (SBSM format).

Existing documents that have saved Substance models in them will need to be converted to standard models for continued use.

After the removal of Substance model support, existing documents with Substance models will continue to load, but the Substance model will be missing.

How do I convert my Substance models to standard models?

When opening a saved Stager scene (SSG format) file, Stager will automatically detect if there are Substance models in the document and offer to convert these models to standard models. This prompt will also run a second time when the document is saved.

Choose convert all in the dialog to automatically convert all Substance models to standard models.

To manually convert your objects