Update 1.1.1 - Early Access

**
Implementations and Balancing:
**
- Reduced the quantity of branches generated by trees.
- Doubled the acquisition radius of land with the totem.
- Loot is now accessed on native bodies.
- Altered the character attribute descriptions.
- Increased the speed of descent and ascent in water.
- Added the ability to repair SpikedWalls.
- Included saddle drops in the loot of tamed animals.
- Implemented combat mechanics while swimming.
- Added a growth bar for taming.
- Made improvements to the ocean.
- Now, undead and animals can swim.
**
Corrections:
**
- Fixed the issue where domesticated animals were causing damage to their own structures and taking damage from thorns.
- Corrected incorrect names in the crafting recipes for buffalo saddles.
- Resolved the problem where the oxygen bubble did not function at the bottom of ruins.
- Addressed the issue where AI would not move when very close to a rock or object.
- Fixed the barrel loot not updating after respawn.
- Rectified the problem where some items disappeared when saving with a completely full inventory.
In addition, various other corrections and optimizations were made, not listed here.
