Native Hunter update for 20 September 2023

Update 1.1.1 - Early Access

20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implementations and Balancing:

  • Reduced the quantity of branches generated by trees.
  • Doubled the acquisition radius of land with the totem.
  • Loot is now accessed on native bodies.
  • Altered the character attribute descriptions.
  • Increased the speed of descent and ascent in water.
  • Added the ability to repair SpikedWalls.
  • Included saddle drops in the loot of tamed animals.
  • Implemented combat mechanics while swimming.
  • Added a growth bar for taming.
  • Made improvements to the ocean.
  • Now, undead and animals can swim.

Corrections:

  • Fixed the issue where domesticated animals were causing damage to their own structures and taking damage from thorns.
  • Corrected incorrect names in the crafting recipes for buffalo saddles.
  • Resolved the problem where the oxygen bubble did not function at the bottom of ruins.
  • Addressed the issue where AI would not move when very close to a rock or object.
  • Fixed the barrel loot not updating after respawn.
  • Rectified the problem where some items disappeared when saving with a completely full inventory.

In addition, various other corrections and optimizations were made, not listed here.

