Hello,
we have fixed two more bugs on Beam. As always - thank you for your support. If you find any other bugs, please contact us. We can't always fix the bugs instantly, but do it as fast as we can. Promised :)
Here are the details of the patch 1.1.1r133s:
1.9
- Added collision to prevent the player from falling out of the map.
3.2
- Deleted unused level elements.
3.6
- Deleted unused level elements.
3.10
- Changed position of flaps. Also, a fix was added so that the player no longer takes damage there.
Changed files in this update