Beam update for 20 September 2023

Patch 1.1.1r133s

Patch 1.1.1r133s · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello,

we have fixed two more bugs on Beam. As always - thank you for your support. If you find any other bugs, please contact us. We can't always fix the bugs instantly, but do it as fast as we can. Promised :)

Here are the details of the patch 1.1.1r133s:

1.9

  • Added collision to prevent the player from falling out of the map.

3.2

  • Deleted unused level elements.

3.6

  • Deleted unused level elements.

3.10

  • Changed position of flaps. Also, a fix was added so that the player no longer takes damage there.

