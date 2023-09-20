 Skip to content

Modern Tanks update for 20 September 2023

3.61.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Commander! The update is here!
What's new:
• New functionality "Crews"
• More consumable slots
• Fixed camera in combat
• Cruise control feature
• Graphics edits and optimization
Enjoy the game, there is much new stuff ahead!

