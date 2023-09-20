Hello Commander! The update is here!
What's new:
• New functionality "Crews"
• More consumable slots
• Fixed camera in combat
• Cruise control feature
• Graphics edits and optimization
Enjoy the game, there is much new stuff ahead!
Modern Tanks update for 20 September 2023
3.61.4
Hello Commander! The update is here!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update