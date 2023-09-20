 Skip to content

QUANTAAR update for 20 September 2023

V01.019.06422.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12233786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

  • New store discount items.
  • Optimized Observer appearance.
  • Fixed an issue with Element’s Supermove that could potentially cause infinite combo.
  • Fixed an issue where Digi's supermove would damage the opponent's Digi robots.
    *This occurs when there are two Digis in the same battle round.
  • Fixed the out-of-sync battle pairing UI between the Main Menu panel and the Wristband Menu panel.
  • Corrected abnormal display of the matchmaking UI.
  • Fixed a bug where the Hero Style Chest could not display Digi’s and Hunt’s appearances correctly.
  • Resolved a brief absence of the invincibility effect when heroes respawned on the platform.
  • Addressed the inconsistency between the hero skin displayed when selecting a limited-time free hero and the skin actually chosen.
  • Fixed the issue where purchasing a Season Pass did not immediately update pass eligibility.
  • Fixed the inability to complete the daily mission of adding friends from the Result Screen after each battle.
  • Corrected the issue where purchasing a season pass on the PICO platform did not take effect.

