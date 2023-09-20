V01.019.06422.02

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS
- New store discount items.
- Optimized Observer appearance.
- Fixed an issue with Element’s Supermove that could potentially cause infinite combo.
- Fixed an issue where Digi's supermove would damage the opponent's Digi robots.
*This occurs when there are two Digis in the same battle round.
- Fixed the out-of-sync battle pairing UI between the Main Menu panel and the Wristband Menu panel.
- Corrected abnormal display of the matchmaking UI.
- Fixed a bug where the Hero Style Chest could not display Digi’s and Hunt’s appearances correctly.
- Resolved a brief absence of the invincibility effect when heroes respawned on the platform.
- Addressed the inconsistency between the hero skin displayed when selecting a limited-time free hero and the skin actually chosen.
- Fixed the issue where purchasing a Season Pass did not immediately update pass eligibility.
- Fixed the inability to complete the daily mission of adding friends from the Result Screen after each battle.
- Corrected the issue where purchasing a season pass on the PICO platform did not take effect.
