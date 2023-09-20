The Voidstalker Has Arrived!

This update brings PC support to the Alpha, plus the Voidstalker and lots of other changes!
- Added Voidstalker class!
- Added cross-platform PC support!
- Fixed scoreboard overlay issue on victory screen
- Improved victory screen UI
- Reflection bubble now lasts 4 seconds instead of 7
- Burning now does 2 DPS instead of 1 DPS (which how cancels out “Healing,” 2 HPS)
- Fixed visual bugs in the status effect panel
- Improved animations for status effects
- Reflection dome powerups are now transparent
- Increased spawn time of healthkits - from 10s to 30s on Battle Cove, from 10s to 20s in Scratchy Castle.
- Revised settings menu
- Main menu supports longer usernames
- New hat: Pirate Hat
- New model for Sombrero
- New model for Viking Hat
- Improvements to main menu
- New sfx for Healing (water spell), Firey Rage, and Debuff Shield
- Reduced match-over coin rewards
