Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 20 September 2023

The Voidstalker Has Arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 12233779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings PC support to the Alpha, plus the Voidstalker and lots of other changes!

  • Added Voidstalker class!
  • Added cross-platform PC support!
  • Fixed scoreboard overlay issue on victory screen
  • Improved victory screen UI
  • Reflection bubble now lasts 4 seconds instead of 7
  • Burning now does 2 DPS instead of 1 DPS (which how cancels out “Healing,” 2 HPS)
  • Fixed visual bugs in the status effect panel
  • Improved animations for status effects
  • Reflection dome powerups are now transparent
  • Increased spawn time of healthkits - from 10s to 30s on Battle Cove, from 10s to 20s in Scratchy Castle.
  • Revised settings menu
  • Main menu supports longer usernames
  • New hat: Pirate Hat
  • New model for Sombrero
  • New model for Viking Hat
  • Improvements to main menu
  • New sfx for Healing (water spell), Firey Rage, and Debuff Shield
  • Reduced match-over coin rewards

