[Announcement] September 27th Balance Update Preview

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We'd like to thank everyone who has provided us with their opinions through the survey and other methods.

Please do understand that we cannot reflect all the requests that players have given us.

We have prioritized the first balance changes to be brought on September 27th.

Please see the below improvements and provide us with your opinion about the oncoming changes. We will review your feedback in regards to the balance changes.

Adjusted the performance of skills that were affected by Monster size.

We have adjusted certain characters that benefited too much from this mechanics, but we took extra care to not to reduce their damage by too much.

For characters who don't have a skill set that benefits from this issue, we have raised the value of other skills to make up for the loss. We will also reduce the skill cooldown for AP characters in dungeons to improve their usage in major dungeons since they cannot use skill charging. Edel and Veigas will receive Job Stat skill added since they are considered lacking from not possessing any additional jobs.

We will not just end with the addition of stats to both characters. We are reviewing changes with the assumption that skill and job change will be added in the future. We are not only going to adjust the damage, but also the bug fixes and improvements to existing characters for better gameplay.

We resonate with the players' request that balance needs consistent management and improvement. We will continue to monitor and improve the balance content for not just the ones adjusted on the first batch, but also those that were not included in the current balance adjustment.

We plan to create an environment where every characters that players have put time and effort into will have their uses.

Balance Changes

<Elesis>

Increased the damage for Meteor Slash Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of Spirit Lance

Increased the damage of Chaotic Judgment

Increased the damage of Chaos Savior

Increased the damage of Annihilate

<Lire>

Increased the damage of Sharp Shoot Lv2

Reduced the damage of Trap Shot Lv1 and Lv3

Reduced the damage of Fanshot

Increased the damage of White Wind

Reduced the damage of Chakra

<Arme>

Reduced the damage of Booby Trap

Reduced the damage of Shock Wave Pulse

Increased the damage of Ice Spear

Reduced the damage of Deep Impact

Reduced the damage and changed the damage structure of The End

Damage will be reduced based on the point of creation for the Meteor

<Lass>

Increased the damage of Final Strike

Increased the damage of Dread Breaker

Increased the damage of Dudley Sharp

<Ryan>

Increased the damage of Thunder Pull

Increased the damage of Fright Punisher

Increased the damage of Heaven's Guardian

Increased the damage of Furious Boomerang

<Ronan>

Increased the damage of Spinning Circle

Increased the damage of Bram Gash

Increased the damage of Illusion Edge

Increased the damage of Sword Tempest

Increased the damage of Blast Wave

<Amy>

Reduced the damage of Psycho Crash Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of Tricky Performance

Increased the damage of Empress Waltz

Increased the damage of Oracle Power

Increased the damage of Triple Counter

<Jin>

Increased the damage of Fist of 10,000 Hells Lv2

Increased the damage of (Burning) Fist of 10,000 Hells Lv2

Increased the damage of Asura Yang

Increased the damage of (Burning) Asura Yang

Increased the damage of Skyfall

<Sieghart>

Increased the damage of Boomerang Swing Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of (Rage) Boomerang Swing Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of Phantom Rush Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of (Rage) Phantom Rush Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of Fire Blaster

<Mari>

Increased the damage of Homing Missile

Increased the damage of Eraser

Increased the damage of Eraser Lv2

Increased the damage of Charged Bolt

Reduced the damage of Freeze Tempest and changed its damage structure

Meteors will no longer spawn from right to left. Instead, Meteors will fall from the character at the center towards the edges

Damage will be reduced based on the point of creation for the Meteor

<Dio>

Increased the damage of Blocker Lv1 ~ Lv5

Increased the damage of Sustained Blocker Lv1 and Lv2

Increased the damage of Kill Zone Lv1 ~ Lv5

Increased the damage of Sustained Kill Zone Lv1 ~ Lv5

Increased the damage of Chaos Hit

Increased the damage of Destruction

Adjusted Flash Kick use requirement to allow usage with Dust Devil and Apply Jump Lv1 ~ Lv3

Adjusted Back Flash Kick use requirement to allow usage with Dust Devil and Apply Jump Lv1 ~ Lv3

(Dungeon) Reduced 2nd Bar Special cooldown from 20 seconds to 18 seconds

(Dungeon) Reduced 3rd Bar Special cooldown from 30 seconds to 26 seconds

<Zero>

Changed so that Portal can be used to move onto the next stage while in a stance

Adjusted the increase in AP Cost while in Offensive Stance

Changed so that exclusive Jump Attack will still be used while under Grandark's Domination even if Stance: Jump Attackis active

Increased the damage of Bleeding Gash Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of (Grandark's Domination) Bleeding Gash Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of Abyss Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of (Grandark's Domination) Abyss Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of Mega Slash

Increased the damage of (Grandark's Domination) Mega Slash

(Dungeon) Reduced 2nd Bar Special cooldown from 20 seconds to 18 seconds

(Dungeon) Reduced 3rd Bar Special cooldown from 30 seconds to 26 seconds

<Ley>

Increased the damage of Flame Roll Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of Flame Roll : Increased Area of Attack

Increased the damage of Tear Drop Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of Grim Hand Lv1 ~ Lv3

Increased the damage of Real Dark

Adjusted the starting height of Ley's basic attack

(Dungeon) Reduced 2nd Bar Special cooldown from 20 seconds to 18 seconds

(Dungeon) Reduced 3rd Bar Special cooldown from 30 seconds to 26 seconds

<Rufus>

Increased the damage of Crescent Sweep

Increased the damage of Crescent Sweep : Increased Damage

Increased the damage of Howling Gale

Increased the damage of Howling Gale : Increased Damage

Increased the damage of Bullet Time

Increased the damage of Bullet Time : Increased Damage

Increased the damage of Explosive Shot

Adjusted the Skill Level Requirement and Skill Point Requirement

(Dungeon) Reduced 2nd Bar Special cooldown from 20 seconds to 18 seconds

(Dungeon) Reduced 3rd Bar Special cooldown from 30 seconds to 26 seconds

<Rin>

Increased the damage of Strong Wind

Increased the damage of Enhanced Strong Wind

Increased the damage of Desperate Force

Increased the damage of Enhanced Desperate Force

<Asin>

Increased the damage of Hanuman

Increased the damage of Special Damage Increase - Hanuman

Increased the damage of Special Additional Attack - Hanuman

Increased the damage of Fire Drop

Increased the damage of Special Damage Increase - Fire Drop

Increased the damage of Special Additional Attack - Fire Drop

Increased the damage of Bamboo Swallows

Increased the damage of Special Damage Increase - Bamboo Swallows

Increased the damage of Special Additional Attack - Bamboo Swallows

Increased the damage of Awakened Shooting Star

Increased the damage of King's Wrath

(Dungeon) Increased the defense reduction effect of Pressure Point

<Lime>

Increased the damage of Power Strike

Increased the damage of Justice

Increased the damage of Blast Hammer

Increased the damage of Demolish Hammer

Increased the damage of Oracle

Increased the damage of Holy Smash

(Dungeon) Increased the attack buff of Aura: Attack

(Dungeon) Increased the attack buff of Enhance Aura: Attack

(Dungeon) Increased the critical strike chance buff of Aura: Attack

(Dungeon) Increased the defense buff of Aura: Defense

(Dungeon) Increased the defense buff of Enhance Aura: Defense

(Dungeon) Increased the MP regeneration buff of Aura: Support

<Edel>

Increased the damage of Lunatic Blade

Increased the damage of Lunatic Blade TYPE 1~3

Increased the damage of Circular TYPE 3

Increased the damage of Despair TYPE 3

Increased the defense reduction effect of Leg Break

Increased the attack reduction effect of Weapon Break

Changed 2nd Job to Special Class

Stats given for Job Change will be removed. Instead, 3 active skills will be added to compensate for the lack of Job Stats

<Veigas>

Increased the damage of Dark Cannon

Increased the damage of Dark Spear

Increased the damage of Judgment Day

3 active skills will be added to compensate for the lack of Job Stats

<Decanee>

Increased the damage of Domination: Weaken

Increased the damage of Cursed Flame

Increased the damage of Cursed Flame: Explosion

Increased the damage of Cursed Flame: Copy

Increased the damage of Dark Astraphe: Focus

Increased the damage of Limited Liberation: Slaughter

Increased the damage of Apocalypse

<Ai>

Increased the damage of Flare TYPE 1

Increased the damage of Electronic Pulse TYPE 1

Increased the damage of Electronic Pulse TYPE 2

Increased the damage of Local Devastation

We will strive to create the best experience possible.

Thank you.