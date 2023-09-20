 Skip to content

Draft of Darkness update for 20 September 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.3

Patch v1.0.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare bug causing paths to be blocked when there is non-blocking scenery next to the objects.
  • Summoned backup companions now trigger "at the start of encounter" effects on themselves properly when they are summoned.
  • Enemies will unlock in the Archive when they are first encountered, not when they use a move.
  • "Ask Mona/Cian About Scientist" nodes in the Flowchart will both appear unlocked even if you asked one of them.
  • "Public Phone" event won't spawn if the ringing condition isn't met.
  • Fleshy TV sacrifice option now gives 10 of each resource instead of 15.
  • Fixed Statue event causing a crash when some of the companions are in the party.
  • Fixed some of the enemies not appearing in the Archive.
  • Fixed some missing text in the tooltips.
  • Fixed some scenery overlapping.

