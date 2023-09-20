- Fixed a rare bug causing paths to be blocked when there is non-blocking scenery next to the objects.
- Summoned backup companions now trigger "at the start of encounter" effects on themselves properly when they are summoned.
- Enemies will unlock in the Archive when they are first encountered, not when they use a move.
- "Ask Mona/Cian About Scientist" nodes in the Flowchart will both appear unlocked even if you asked one of them.
- "Public Phone" event won't spawn if the ringing condition isn't met.
- Fleshy TV sacrifice option now gives 10 of each resource instead of 15.
- Fixed Statue event causing a crash when some of the companions are in the party.
- Fixed some of the enemies not appearing in the Archive.
- Fixed some missing text in the tooltips.
- Fixed some scenery overlapping.
Draft of Darkness update for 20 September 2023
Update Notes for Patch v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
