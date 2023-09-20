Patch Notes 20th September

Changes:
- Aiming with staves now hides crosshair.
- Crescent Axe, Archaic Axe, Soul Reaper, Valtiel and Evolved Scythe got a new moveset.
- Weapon shadows now hide with Medium or lower shadow settings for performance reasons.
- Perk and Ability descriptions now display buff/debuff icons in their text.
- Mindbreaker was reworded to better explain the perk.
- New Setting under General & UI : Directional Attacks; Default: No Strafe.
- Whether you attack facing the camera or movement direction.
- New Setting under General & UI : Override Directional Attacks; Default: On.
- Whether the character will always attack facing a Lock-On target is irrelevant to the Directional Attacks setting.
Balancing:
- Illusions and Elemental rework.
- Changed Elementals projectile visuals.
- Elementals projectiles no longer trigger on players.
- Elemental received new and improved pathfinding logic due to increase in aggressiveness of behavior.
- Elemental will now move at maximum speed towards its target.
- Elemental will no longer fire projectiles at dead enemies.
- Elementals targets can now be switched mid combo by switching to a new lock-on target.
- Elemental and Illusions now have far more aggressive behavior.
- Elemental and Illusions can be sent to attack an enemy even if the player isn't in combat by locking onto desired enemy.
- Illusions can now teleport to their target in melee if said target is far away. Making them more aggressive in combat.
- Tripled the cost of Summon Elemental ability.
- Duelist receives a new buff, reducing stamina cost by 100% of one block. Buff reapplies itself after 10 seconds.
- Duelist receives a new upgrade. Above added buff now blocks heavy (yellow glow) attacks.
- All upgrades of Mindbreaker now increase the duration to 2 seconds.
- Faithful now gives more stacks per harder enemies.
- Industrial Mace received Bash passive ability instead of Pestilence passive ability.
Fixes:
- Konrad no longer can damage himself with his own leap attack if the player dies during its animation.
- Fixed sometimes incorrect direction during dashes.
- Illusions and Elementals are now de-summoned on players death.
- Improved navigation in the menus with the controller.
- Mindbreaker now properly displays damage it repeated.
- Daze, Timewarp, Vindicator and Power Armor buff icons are now properly displayed.
- Fixed some enemies not playing their death animation after respawn.
- Fixed game going into slow motion after one of the Illusions gets dismembered by a larger enemy.
Changed files in this update