Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 20 September 2023

Patch Notes 20th September

Patch Notes · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Aiming with staves now hides crosshair.
  • Crescent Axe, Archaic Axe, Soul Reaper, Valtiel and Evolved Scythe got a new moveset.
  • Weapon shadows now hide with Medium or lower shadow settings for performance reasons.
  • Perk and Ability descriptions now display buff/debuff icons in their text.
  • Mindbreaker was reworded to better explain the perk.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Directional Attacks; Default: No Strafe.
      - Whether you attack facing the camera or movement direction.
  • New Setting under General & UI : Override Directional Attacks; Default: On.
      - Whether the character will always attack facing a Lock-On target is irrelevant to the Directional Attacks setting.

Balancing:

  • Illusions and Elemental rework.
        - Changed Elementals projectile visuals.
        - Elementals projectiles no longer trigger on players.
        - Elemental received new and improved pathfinding logic due to increase in aggressiveness of behavior.
        - Elemental will now move at maximum speed towards its target.
        - Elemental will no longer fire projectiles at dead enemies.
        - Elementals targets can now be switched mid combo by switching to a new lock-on target.
        - Elemental and Illusions now have far more aggressive behavior.
        - Elemental and Illusions can be sent to attack an enemy even if the player isn't in combat by locking onto desired enemy.
        - Illusions can now teleport to their target in melee if said target is far away. Making them more aggressive in combat.
  • Tripled the cost of Summon Elemental ability.
  • Duelist receives a new buff, reducing stamina cost by 100% of one block. Buff reapplies itself after 10 seconds.
        - Duelist receives a new upgrade. Above added buff now blocks heavy (yellow glow) attacks.
  • All upgrades of Mindbreaker now increase the duration to 2 seconds.
  • Faithful now gives more stacks per harder enemies.
  • Industrial Mace received Bash passive ability instead of Pestilence passive ability.

Fixes:

  • Konrad no longer can damage himself with his own leap attack if the player dies during its animation.
  • Fixed sometimes incorrect direction during dashes.
  • Illusions and Elementals are now de-summoned on players death.
  • Improved navigation in the menus with the controller.
  • Mindbreaker now properly displays damage it repeated.
  • Daze, Timewarp, Vindicator and Power Armor buff icons are now properly displayed.
  • Fixed some enemies not playing their death animation after respawn.
  • Fixed game going into slow motion after one of the Illusions gets dismembered by a larger enemy.

