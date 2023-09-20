 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mr. KISS Playtest update for 20 September 2023

priority quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12233532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ledge grab now just works instead of being finnicky
easier to tell which skill tree stars you're currently selecting
game no longer creates a save file before you start a new game
boost level increases no longer launch you immediately. Acceleration rate is more gradual.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2572551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link