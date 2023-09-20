ledge grab now just works instead of being finnicky
easier to tell which skill tree stars you're currently selecting
game no longer creates a save file before you start a new game
boost level increases no longer launch you immediately. Acceleration rate is more gradual.
Mr. KISS Playtest update for 20 September 2023
priority quality of life improvements
ledge grab now just works instead of being finnicky
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update