Hotfix v0.35.1 is now available.
This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.35
Patch Notes:
-
Fixed the Incorrect Storage Amount on the Material Storage Bucket Purchase Description.
-
Fixed the Misnamed Laptop 4 & 8GB DDR4 RAM Modules
-
Fixed some Laptop RAM Modules missing their Animation and others going the wrong direction.
-
Fixed the Bug where you could change the Materials within the Bucket - The removal is now based on the Contained Material, rather than the Selected Material.
-
Fixed the Typo (Gold instead of Silver) in the Beaker Process.
-
Fixed the Typo with the Power/Electricity Meter.
-
Improved on the Interaction method which should provide a slight performance boost.
