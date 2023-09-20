 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scrapping Simulator update for 20 September 2023

Hotfix v0.35.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12233492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix v0.35.1 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.35

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed the Incorrect Storage Amount on the Material Storage Bucket Purchase Description.

  • Fixed the Misnamed Laptop 4 & 8GB DDR4 RAM Modules

  • Fixed some Laptop RAM Modules missing their Animation and others going the wrong direction.

  • Fixed the Bug where you could change the Materials within the Bucket - The removal is now based on the Contained Material, rather than the Selected Material.

  • Fixed the Typo (Gold instead of Silver) in the Beaker Process.

  • Fixed the Typo with the Power/Electricity Meter.

  • Improved on the Interaction method which should provide a slight performance boost.

Changed files in this update

Scrapping Simulator Content Depot 1496641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link