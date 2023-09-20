Hotfix v0.35.1 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix a few bugs contained within v0.35

Fixed the Incorrect Storage Amount on the Material Storage Bucket Purchase Description.

Fixed the Misnamed Laptop 4 & 8GB DDR4 RAM Modules

Fixed some Laptop RAM Modules missing their Animation and others going the wrong direction.

Fixed the Bug where you could change the Materials within the Bucket - The removal is now based on the Contained Material, rather than the Selected Material.

Fixed the Typo (Gold instead of Silver) in the Beaker Process.

Fixed the Typo with the Power/Electricity Meter.