UPDATE 1.4.3 | New and Improved Interface Design!

Share · View all patches · Build 12233417 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 07:13:07 UTC by Wendy

If you enjoy the game, consider leaving a review! It helps a lot!

[h3][/h3]

This update revamps the user interface for a much cleaner design, with better colors, animations, and text placement. Heists are now also more dynamic based on time of day, with civilians leaving during nighttime and guards being more suspicious.

I hope you enjoy the new update!

Changelog:

Redesigned the User Interface

Improved day and night cycle’s impact on heist behavior:

Civilians now go home during night time

Guards now lock down buildings during night time

Added different symbols on locked doors to help with colorblindness

Increased efficiency of Liquid Nitrogen on Heat Detectors

Fixed civilians spotting players stealing in the dark

Fixed C4 not damaging vehicle turrets

Fixed cameras not detecting players cutting glass or taking jewelry

Fixed guards not spotting players pickpocketing civilians

Fixed some minor object placement issues in several missions

Fixed game start-up animation not syncing with the music

Attempted to fix an issue where an invisible enemy would prevent progress in Protection

Attempted to fix an issue where Justice Fox’s dialog is sometimes unavailable in Protection

For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com