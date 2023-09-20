UPDATE 1.4.3 | New and Improved Interface Design!

If you enjoy the game, consider leaving a review! It helps a lot!
Update 1.4.3
This update revamps the user interface for a much cleaner design, with better colors, animations, and text placement. Heists are now also more dynamic based on time of day, with civilians leaving during nighttime and guards being more suspicious.
I hope you enjoy the new update!
Changelog:
- Redesigned the User Interface
- Improved day and night cycle’s impact on heist behavior:
- Civilians now go home during night time
- Guards now lock down buildings during night time
- Added different symbols on locked doors to help with colorblindness
- Increased efficiency of Liquid Nitrogen on Heat Detectors
- Fixed civilians spotting players stealing in the dark
- Fixed C4 not damaging vehicle turrets
- Fixed cameras not detecting players cutting glass or taking jewelry
- Fixed guards not spotting players pickpocketing civilians
- Fixed some minor object placement issues in several missions
- Fixed game start-up animation not syncing with the music
- Attempted to fix an issue where an invisible enemy would prevent progress in Protection
- Attempted to fix an issue where Justice Fox’s dialog is sometimes unavailable in Protection
For questions or feedback, you can join the A-Star Theft discord server, or mail me at: contact@kehlercreations.com
