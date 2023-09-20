Update - Sept. 20

Hi all,

This update consists mostly of responding to user feedback and adding quality of life changes. The biggest one is changing the Find Wounded/Stretcher Bearing/Treat Wounded process to match that of supplying an area. Rather than Medical units running to units with wounded men, then bringing them back to treat them, Medical units now simply treat wounded over an area of your choosing. This streamlines the process and reduces it into a matter of keeping track of area coverage rather than having to individually keep tabs on each Medical unit. It was somewhat more realistic, but ultimately not very intuitive.

I've also changed the way Supply units perform Add Supplies tasks. Previously, they would revert to resting once they filled up a supply depot. However, this led to confusion and inefficient supply management. Now they continuously top up the supplies until ordered elsewhere. Again, making supply a matter of keeping track of coverage rather than individual units. Hopefully these changes make logistics easier to manage.

Bugfixes/Changes:

Creating a new pilot via the debug screen now works properly.

Enemy AI division can no longer unlock achievements.

Tweaked line of sight against units in houses or forests, now affected by the terrain level rather than being a flat visibility modifier.

Fixed casemate unit effect and tooltip.

Units adding supplies to field kitchens no longer automatically stop when the kitchen is full, instead continuously topping them up.

Units no longer automatically revert to supplying area after completing an Add Supplies order on a dugout.

Find Wounded orders now function similarly to Supplying Area orders. You now drag over an area and Medical units passively treat wounded units in it.

The Medical status button in the top right of the screen now also shows areas covered by Find Wounded orders.

Updated Support Units tutorial with new medical unit process.

Fixed alternate font on tank step in Support Units tutorial.

Added tooltips for 'Select Visible', 'Select All', and 'De-select All' in the unit details popup.

Destroyed units can no longer be selected via the checkbox next to their name.

Rest and supply area orders now still work properly if the player has been driven back beyond his or her last trench line. Previously, "running out" of trench lines would cause basically every tile in front of the very bottom of the screen to count as being too far forward.

New Localization keys:

MOUSE_DRAG_FINDING_WOUNDED_LABEL

CONFIRMATION_ORDER_INVALID_TILES_FINDING_WOUNDED

HELPER_UNIT_ACTION_PREPARING_AID

UNIT_DETAIL_WINDOW_SELECT_ALL_TOOLTIP

UNIT_DETAIL_WINDOW_SELECT_VISIBLE_TOOLTIP

UNIT_DETAIL_WINDOW_DESELECT_ALL_TOOLTIP

Updated Localization keys:

SUPPORT_TUTORIAL_MEDICAL_01

SUPPORT_TUTORIAL_MEDICAL_TOOLTIP

Thanks for playing!