沉默的蟋蟀 update for 20 September 2023

【v1.09补丁】修复新版本bug

更新内容：

1、更新联赛的对手强度bug。
2、更新普通和困难模式的蟋蟀属性受原生模式影响的bug。

如果你有任何关于游戏的建议或者反馈，欢迎通过以下方式告诉我们：

