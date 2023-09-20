【v1.09补丁】修复新版本bug

更新内容：
1、更新联赛的对手强度bug。
2、更新普通和困难模式的蟋蟀属性受原生模式影响的bug。
如果你有任何关于游戏的建议或者反馈，欢迎通过以下方式告诉我们：
- 官方QQ一群：728615073（已满）
- 官方QQ二群：903065341
- 提交问卷：https://wj.qq.com/s2/11898129/6c6f/
- 通过游戏内按钮，点击上传日志反馈bug
