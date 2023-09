Share · View all patches · Build 12233338 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 14:26:15 UTC by Wendy

We've released a new update!

the newly introduced mistake warnings can now be disabled in the settings (per puzzle type)

tweaked starting scale of Plus puzzles

tutorial tweaks and fixes

fixed several minor bugs/glitches

Please keep reporting any issues you find and we'll keep fixing them!

Thank you for your support!

💖 Eduardo & Isabel