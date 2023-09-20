Patch Notes: v0.5.8

Next week, due to the Chuseok holiday (Korean Thanksgiving), we will be taking a break from our regular updates. We hope you all have a pleasant Chuseok. Also, for the foreseeable future, to test and review various settings through the event server, regular updates are planned to take place approximately every two weeks. We appreciate your understanding.

Distribution of Blitz Event Rewards

🎁 Logging into the Blitz Mode server: 100 TP

🎁 The top 10 ranked players on the Blitz Mode server will receive an additional perk in addition to getting the standard perks at the end of the server’s terrafire event.

Ranks 1-3 : 1 Legendary Perk Deck

Ranks 4-6 : 1 Epic Perk Deck

Ranks 7-10 : 1 Rare Perk Deck

Dynamic Difficulty in Meteocenter



We’ve added a dynamic difficulty feature to the Meteocenter.

For each of the 4 checkpoints, and also for the elevator section, the number of mobs that spawn will be different depending on how many survivors are in the corresponding room. If there are more people inside, more mobs will spawn. The reward box in each area will also contain more loot as a result of the higher difficulty.

This is our first implementation of dynamic difficulty adjustment in a facility, and we're investigating applying it to other facilities in the future. We encourage players to try out this new feature and we would love to hear your feedback.

Five New Perks



We’ve added 5 new perks to the set of available perks.

To encourage their distribution, we’ll be doubling the drop rates of these 5 perks for the next 2 weeks until Thursday, October 5th.

📌 Quick Treatment

📌 Bigger Energy Arm

📌 Big Appetite

📌 Rusty Dagger

📌 Rusty Wrench

Your One-Stop Shop



In order to assist players with progression, we’ve added a medley of new items to the transmitter shop while also doubling the max purchase quantity for wearable items, blunt weapons, & firearms.

🏷️ Every kind of ammo

🏷️ Building Core

🏷️ Workbench

🏷️ Consumable Bench

🏷️ Frag Grenades

🏷️ Smoke Grenades

🏷️ Blast Mines

Cheaper Rocket Cartridges

We’ve made rocket cartridges cheaper to make.

Recipe

Superior Metal 8 ▶ 6

Superior Blasting Agent 4 ▶ 2

Fine Wire 10 ▶ 10

Modified Recoil Patterns

We modified the recoil patterns for the following firearms:

🔫 PISTOL

🔫 ENERGY PISTOL

🔫 PISTOL EL-1

🔫 ASSAULT RIFLE

Optimizations & Bug Fixes

🐛 Fixed issue where survivors couldn’t build a second 3-Stack shelf on top of an existing 3-Stack shelf.

🐛 Fixed issue where items in the Chemochamber’s core weren’t dropping in the correct amounts.

🐛 Fixed issue where items that dropped when destroying building parts would result in the dropped item floating rather than appear at ground level.

🐞 Simplified the facility status notifications.

Before: Open ⏩ Engaged ⏩ Conquering ⏩ Closing ⏩ Closed

Now: Open ⏩ Closing ⏩ Closed

