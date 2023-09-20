 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 20 September 2023

30% off Executor ship components!

Build 12233208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pilots! Time to enhance the strength of your fleet! A spokesman for the Empire at UMC reported that a new transport convoy from the hub sectors arrived at the fringe sectors.

Only today, on September 20, UMC offers a 30% discount on parts for the “Executor” ship! The parts can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

The Family Council is hardly ever enraged, but if you fell into their disgrace, be prepared to see one of the executioners on your radar, who will carry out the sentence. The progressive minds of Jericho designed the Executor for these people.

The sentence passed by the Council of Families is most often a death penalty, and none of the convicts seeks to meet the executioner. Therefore, the ship is equipped in such a way as to overtake the criminal, slow him down, stretch out the moment of agony and realization of what he had done, give him a couple of seconds to repent as a gesture of mercy and then — quickly hit him with torpedoes.
The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on September 21!

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

