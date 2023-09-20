Version 1.10.1 is live!

-Corrected an issue where optimal range AI would override Caladori Charm effect

-Corrected an issue where memory Trait Tomes from 2 or more cycles ago would not be carried over

-Improved the stats of Memory Dragon Riders for early game

-Increased the STR of Aggarak the Returned

-Increased the SKL of Calden Blackwall

-English/Chinese Voice sfx languages can now be toggled in the options menu

-You can now choose the form and name of your main character after starting a NG+ cycle

-Reduced the passive regeneration for Zanatus claws

-Necromancer and Dark Mage will display a gray promote arrow instead of green one

-Fixed a crash associated with a squad with an aura effect being disbanded

-Further translation fixes

-Mid-chapter summons no longer count toward the move speed or type of their Squad

-Fixed up some enemy scrambles to avoid janky gameplay situations like walled-off melee units

-Added a ramp to the Southeast Walls in Legends Chapter 3B