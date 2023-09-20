 Skip to content

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 20 September 2023

Version 1.10.1 is live!

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 20 September 2023

Version 1.10.1

-Corrected an issue where optimal range AI would override Caladori Charm effect
-Corrected an issue where memory Trait Tomes from 2 or more cycles ago would not be carried over
-Improved the stats of Memory Dragon Riders for early game
-Increased the STR of Aggarak the Returned
-Increased the SKL of Calden Blackwall
-English/Chinese Voice sfx languages can now be toggled in the options menu
-You can now choose the form and name of your main character after starting a NG+ cycle
-Reduced the passive regeneration for Zanatus claws
-Necromancer and Dark Mage will display a gray promote arrow instead of green one
-Fixed a crash associated with a squad with an aura effect being disbanded
-Further translation fixes
-Mid-chapter summons no longer count toward the move speed or type of their Squad
-Fixed up some enemy scrambles to avoid janky gameplay situations like walled-off melee units
-Added a ramp to the Southeast Walls in Legends Chapter 3B

