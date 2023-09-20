Spell Disk 0.4.0f hotfix

- Implemented a maximum possible mana gain for disks to 100,000 mana. It is normally unachievable, and this change can effectively prevent infinite loops that cause a crash.
- Implemented an auto-cast option for the base game. There is an altar in the Root Chamber next to the starting spells and weapons where you can enable or disable this option.
- Removed local lighting from Worm Caller (minion summon spell) to optimize the game.
- Updated icons for the shield totem.
- Updated icons for modified levels without treasure (marked by X).
- Weapon spell cast animation speed is increased.
- Fixed the incorrect values of weapon mana regeneration in the stat panel in the inventory.
- Fixed incorrect instruction on the final elevator.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk and thank you for your feedback.
Changed files in this update