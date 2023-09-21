 Skip to content

Running Fable update for 21 September 2023

Break the Piñata & Get new Skins!

21 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"La fiesta mexicana" is here, and now it’s your turn to hit the pinata! Jump and kick the pinata to break it. After multiple hits, it will drop a random present with which you can get some traditional festive accessories. There are 5 different ones; collect ‘em all and get ready to shout "¡Viva Running Fable!"

