Game Version 2.0.0.75++ for the September 19th 2023 Linux & Windows build is to be up to par with the Happy Mask launch build.

+Fixed the Audio Bug that stems from the Night Creature's appearance in the game's opening cutscenes that caused an audio track to loop for longer than necessary.

+Further polish, additions and adjustments within the opening scenes