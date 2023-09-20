Weekly Content Update #13 NOW LIVE!

Howdy everyone,

Another smaller weekly update hits today, including some community requested features, and other tidbits that lay the groundwork for content coming in Chapter One. Let's get into it:

Pickable Fruit Trees

If you're broke and in need of a full belly, scour around the forests and greener parts of Rockhaven and look for Fruit Trees to steal an Apple or two from. The community has requested growable plants for their safehouses and other production methods, and this is our first step toward toward those systems. In the mean time, have fun committing crimes against nature.

New Pawn Location: Underpass Pawn

Located next door to Awesome Dragon Dojo, and across the way from Aoraki Stadium, the newest Pawn Shop in Rockhaven should make it a little easier to offload your ill-gotten gains for cash.

New Ambient Vendor: Express Pawn

Speaking of making it easier to off-load, Ambient Pawn vendors will now spawn around Rockhaven. Be warned: These Pawn Vendors only buy at half the usual market price. So only use them in a pinch, or you know, rob them. It's up to you.

All Black Steezy Collection:

New to Steezy is a hotly requested all black suite of Clothing, featuring sweats, a hoodie, a beanie and a pair of the 680ti's. Pop on over to Steezy Central and get yourself fitted up.

Continued Performance work:

We've steadily been chipping away at optimizing the game, and have noticed a small but appreciable FPS increase across the board, including handhelds like the Steam Deck and Ally. This is a continuing process, but thanks again to all those who've helped report issues.

Known Issues:

Playing the game while running Razer Cortex can negatively impact performance, with at least one user reporting that it caps their frame-rate at 30. We're investigating what we can do from our end, but we recommend turning off Razer Cortex while playing It's Only Money if you're noticing performance problems.

Selecting Randomize while having a bald hairstyle can change your hair color and style when using a wardrobe

Some trees are giving out sticks instead of Apples. This will be fixed in a hotfix coming tomorrow

Homies Preview



As mentioned in an earlier update, Tenants become Homies in Chapter One. We wanted to take a moment to go in-depth with some of what this change entails.

You'll free and move Homies into safehouses you own like normal, but now Homies can be tasked with following you, fighting with you, be assigned to business HUBs and participate in missions and Crookbook games with you throughout your time in Rockhaven. As they do this, they'll earn EXP and level up their star rating. With each star rating, they'll gain a point in one of three categories: Health, Body and Mind. Additionally, every Homie has a class, which will confer bonuses based on activities, and determine the combat moves they use.

Housing will also debut a small overhaul in Chapter One. You'll still buy and furnish your safehouses with essentials like normal, but instead of property worth being a barrier to move people into, they'll now provide statistical bonuses to the assigned Homie. Simply put, the better a place is decorated, the more the property is worth, the more bonus points into the aforementioned stats a Homie will receive.

We hope you're looking forward to the Homies overhaul, and the rest of the content coming in Chapter One. See you next week, and we hope you have a good one!