Sep. 20th Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12232943 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy

New Immortal Brawl Event -- Discard Excess

Time

Starting today and will end on Sep. 24th at 23:59 (UTC+8).

Rules

Once a card is Exchanged or Absorbed, it will not be drawn for the remainder of this game.

Reward

500 Spirit Stones and emoji: Steady when you end the match with first 4 at the first time.

Cards changes

Spirit Absorb Fulu (Fuluist, Virtuoso Phase): Opponent loses 2/3/4 Qi → Opponent loses 1/2/3 Qi

Soul Requiem Fulu (Fuluist, Incarnation Phase): Now it changes to → Opponent loses 15%/20%/25% of current HP and loses 2/3/4 Qi

Mystery Seed (Plant Master, Foundation Phase): Now it will 100% grows to a random variation plant.

Qi-seeking Sunflower (Plant Master, Virtuoso Phase): Lv.3 changes to → Qi+4 (Add 2 more Qi if either you or opponent have Qi)

Spiritual Plant Watering (Plant Master, Virtuoso Phase): Lv.3 cards now also have chances to become a variation version. Now you will not gain Mystery Seed.

Frozen Blood Lotus (Plant Master, Immortality Phase, Variation): Now loses 10/15/20 HP (minimum to 1)

Entangling Ancient Vine (Plant Master, Incarnation Phase): Lv.3 card changes to → Apply 3 Entangleg. Contunuous: When Entangled stops the opponent Chase, apply 1 Wound additionally.

Immortal Fate changes

Spiritstat Forging (Lu Jianxin, Immortality Phase Immortal Fate): Gain 4 DEF per Qi → Gain 3 DEF per Qi

Unrestrained Sword Heart (Lu Jianxin, Incarnation Phase Immortal Fate): Add 3 ATK now when choosing it.

Cards that have triggered Chase no longer consume Five Elements Heavenly Marrow Rhythm's count.