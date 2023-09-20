 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Bugfix and polishing patch

-Fixed a bug with the 'Godsend' skill.
-Addressed a bug where enemies would slide in certain situations after the animation speed update patch.
-Updated the formula for calculating item prices.
-Updated the enemies in the death pits.
-Other game polishing.

