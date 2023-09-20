 Skip to content

Jumpah update for 20 September 2023

stability update

Jumpah update for 20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

stability update fixed some bugs. i am now shifting focus to another game! ive been very busy lately with real life things but i thank you all for your purchases!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470691
  • Loading history…
