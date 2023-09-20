stability update fixed some bugs. i am now shifting focus to another game! ive been very busy lately with real life things but i thank you all for your purchases!
Jumpah update for 20 September 2023
stability update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2470691
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update