Build 12232778 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 06:09:19 UTC

📢 Update: On the Peril of Parrots!

Finally squashed an edge case with the "hop" tile. Players should now be barred from making "illegal" moves around this tile. Puzzles D-404 and E-516 should no longer result in a complete freeze.

