Version changes for 1.0.0:
- Added a warning to the final boss's lasers on the first phase
- The organic laser minions will now destroy when completing the second phase of the final boss
- Addressed an issue where the player ship would continue to move after initiating an end level sequence
- Fixed an issue where you could pause during death sequences, causing SFX to cut out.
- The skip monologue button will now disable when pausing during Karen monologues.
- Upgrade highlight arrow should not show now when all upgrades have been purchased
- Fixed an issue where some shop achievements would unlock early.
- Reduced the tunnels miniboss health
- Fixed an issue where the sniper could not damage you if you had the spray shield drone active.
- Fixed an issue where the paramedic bot recharge timer was always active.
- Several back end changes to separate steam builds from other platform builds such as itch.io and gamejolt
- Added music fade outs for each Karen right after beating them
