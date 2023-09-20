 Skip to content

Attack of the Karens Playtest update for 20 September 2023

Version Changes for 1.0.0

Build 12232593

The final build before release!

Version changes for 1.0.0:

  • Added a warning to the final boss's lasers on the first phase
  • The organic laser minions will now destroy when completing the second phase of the final boss
  • Addressed an issue where the player ship would continue to move after initiating an end level sequence
  • Fixed an issue where you could pause during death sequences, causing SFX to cut out.
  • The skip monologue button will now disable when pausing during Karen monologues.
  • Upgrade highlight arrow should not show now when all upgrades have been purchased
  • Fixed an issue where some shop achievements would unlock early.
  • Reduced the tunnels miniboss health
  • Fixed an issue where the sniper could not damage you if you had the spray shield drone active.
  • Fixed an issue where the paramedic bot recharge timer was always active.
  • Several back end changes to separate steam builds from other platform builds such as itch.io and gamejolt
  • Added music fade outs for each Karen right after beating them

Happy Karen Krushing!

