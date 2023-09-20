- Neighbor checking is now on-demand. Experimental, but greatly increases performance.
- Updated sprite sheet.
- This export is in debug mode so we can check logs for crashes.
Astrominer Playtest update for 20 September 2023
rc0.6b
