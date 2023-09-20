 Skip to content

Astrominer Playtest update for 20 September 2023

rc0.6b

  • Neighbor checking is now on-demand. Experimental, but greatly increases performance.
  • Updated sprite sheet.
  • This export is in debug mode so we can check logs for crashes.

