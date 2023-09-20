MULTIPLAYER Action Arrives: Join the Public Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! I am happy to announce the launch of the v0.3.3 Public Beta!

THIS UPDATE CONTAINS MULTIPLAYER!

Basic Info about the Public Beta

Only the first 10 waves are functional, this is because I am interested in squashing out important bugs first before extending the number of waves.

The waves will be extended alongside the Content Update I am planning for the Public Beta test which will also add the Inventory System.

Bugs are present and I am currently tracking a number of issues. I will be aiming to release 2 patches per week, maybe more, to resolve a number of issues.

How to Access the Public Beta

Go to Survivor in your Steam Library. Right click on Survivor and go to Properties. Go to Betas. In the box where it says enter a beta access code, put the following password in: betatesting123 After inputting the password, click on Opt into Public Beta Branch. Close Properties and allow the game to update. Once the update is finished, you can play!

You will know if you have opted into the Public Beta if next to Survivor in your library there is the words publicbetabranch in brackets.

Bug Reporting

If you discover any bugs, please refer to the Bug Report section in the game's discussions page. Any information about the bug, such as screenshots/videos as well as what you were doing at the time, are very much appreciated. I will keeping my eye out on discussions and the bug report section to make sure I collect and track all issues.

Happy playing and bug hunting!

Kind Regards,

KolaCape