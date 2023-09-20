 Skip to content

The Paradixion: Son's Room update for 20 September 2023

Bug Fix

View all patches · Build 12232357

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. BGM volume reduction issue will be fixed.
  2. The problem where the game does not proceed correctly when the elevator is operated more than once during Part 2's final event will be resolved.

