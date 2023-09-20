 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

R.O.O.T. update for 20 September 2023

Update Log：V0.1.70

Share · View all patches · Build 12232300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Version ID: V0.1.70：

  • UPDATE: The information about Vouchers count associated with a level is visible now at level selection.
  • FIX: Possible miss judgment in the second Task of T4B tutorial.
  • FIX: Task Unit Tick's info is incorrectly displayed at Task page in Data Panel.

If you have any questions and/or issue regard gameplay, please feel free to contact us!
Your feedback would be deeply appericated.

《R.O.O.T.》Offical QQ Group：714358523
IndieArk Discord Server：https://discord.gg/4jQkBPFsyS，we have our sub-channel there !!~

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2153433 Depot 2153433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link