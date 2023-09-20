Update Log：V0.1.70

Updated Version ID: V0.1.70：
- UPDATE: The information about Vouchers count associated with a level is visible now at level selection.
- FIX: Possible miss judgment in the second Task of T4B tutorial.
- FIX: Task Unit Tick's info is incorrectly displayed at Task page in Data Panel.
If you have any questions and/or issue regard gameplay, please feel free to contact us!
Your feedback would be deeply appericated.
《R.O.O.T.》Offical QQ Group：714358523
IndieArk Discord Server：https://discord.gg/4jQkBPFsyS，we have our sub-channel there !!~
