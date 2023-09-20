Update Log：V0.1.70

Share · View all patches · Build 12232300 · Last edited 20 September 2023 – 03:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Updated Version ID: V0.1.70：

UPDATE: The information about Vouchers count associated with a level is visible now at level selection.

FIX: Possible miss judgment in the second Task of T4B tutorial.

FIX: Task Unit Tick's info is incorrectly displayed at Task page in Data Panel.

If you have any questions and/or issue regard gameplay, please feel free to contact us!

Your feedback would be deeply appericated.

《R.O.O.T.》Offical QQ Group：714358523

IndieArk Discord Server：https://discord.gg/4jQkBPFsyS，we have our sub-channel there !!~

