Somnipathy version 1.0.1.9 - Power Super, Super Power

A few minor patches rolled into one. This mostly effects Bruxism and some balance changes
- Nerfed Eye Squid attack pattern (again)
- Push and Pull now also do 1 damage to enemies in range
- Fixed poetry counter issue
- Expanded who counts as 'talking too' for the chatty kathy achievement
- Changed the aquisition method of the Piano Key item. Too many people were missing it, and it wasn't intended to be a 'hidden object' scenario.
- Fixed transitions in hospital
- Fixed variety of bugs in the Family Apartment
- Fixed some item name bugs
- Adjust room 28 of Bruxism based on player feedback (crusher spacing)
- Fixed bug in the survival gauntlet boss fight
Changed files in this update