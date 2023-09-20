 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Somnipathy update for 20 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.1.9 - Power Super, Super Power

Share · View all patches · Build 12232257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few minor patches rolled into one. This mostly effects Bruxism and some balance changes

  • Nerfed Eye Squid attack pattern (again)
  • Push and Pull now also do 1 damage to enemies in range
  • Fixed poetry counter issue
  • Expanded who counts as 'talking too' for the chatty kathy achievement
  • Changed the aquisition method of the Piano Key item. Too many people were missing it, and it wasn't intended to be a 'hidden object' scenario.
  • Fixed transitions in hospital
  • Fixed variety of bugs in the Family Apartment
  • Fixed some item name bugs
  • Adjust room 28 of Bruxism based on player feedback (crusher spacing)
  • Fixed bug in the survival gauntlet boss fight

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link