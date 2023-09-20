Spell Disk 0.4.0e hotfix

- Fixed the Gazer class in Survivor Mode. Looking at the eye now generates mana as intended.
- Addressed issues with the Worm Caller spell (explosive minion summon spell). It will no longer trigger errors when summoned out of bounds, as it will now remain within the game boundary. Additionally, it will no longer generate unnecessary logs when summoned inside shops and boss rooms.
- Corrected an issue with the weapon display canvas in certain languages.
- Resolved various issues related to the escape maneuvers of bosses, including the lingering attack telegraph signals while the boss is engaged in other actions.
- Updated the description of Orbbed Gauntlet to reflect current functionality accurately.
- Fixed the issue involving the echo blade and certain weapons.
- Improved the directional change mechanics of the spear weapon's charge attack.
- Reworked Directional Change Disk into Spin Disk. Players now need to execute continuous clockwise or counterclockwise spins to generate mana with what was previously known as the directional change disk.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk and thank you for your feedback.
Changed files in this update