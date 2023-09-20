- Added an NPC in the hole room to provide hints.
- Elevators now show a lock symbol when you cannot interact with them!
- Money moves faster after you clear a room of enemies.
- Chances to find red items lowered.
- Changed the Sticky Note item into a green item.
- A sign shows up above boss doors labeled "BOSS" so it's easier to understand when a boss fight is ahead.
- Glasses now provide a small damage buff.
Tax Evasion update for 20 September 2023
Understanding more things.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
