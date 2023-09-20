 Skip to content

Tax Evasion update for 20 September 2023

Understanding more things.

Share · View all patches · Build 12232178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an NPC in the hole room to provide hints.
  • Elevators now show a lock symbol when you cannot interact with them!
  • Money moves faster after you clear a room of enemies.
  • Chances to find red items lowered.
  • Changed the Sticky Note item into a green item.
  • A sign shows up above boss doors labeled "BOSS" so it's easier to understand when a boss fight is ahead.
  • Glasses now provide a small damage buff.

